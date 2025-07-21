Entertainment
Adam Sandler Discusses Rewrite of Happy Gilmore 2 After Carl Weathers’ Death
Los Angeles, CA – Adam Sandler revealed that he had to rewrite much of the anticipated sequel to ‘Happy Gilmore‘ due to the death of actor Carl Weathers. Weathers, who played the beloved character Chubbs Peterson in the original 1996 film, passed away on February 1, 2024, prompting significant changes to the script.
In an interview, Sandler said, “We had a painful change. Carl Weathers had a massive part. I would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away. We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was.” Sandler is set to reprise his role as Happy Gilmore in the sequel, which premieres on July 25.
In the original movie, Weathers’ character, Chubbs, is a former pro golfer who meets a tragic fate after an alligator attack. Sandler mentioned that in the first version of the sequel, Chubbs was introduced as a figure who continued to visit Happy in dreams, accompanied by a son who was angry at Happy for his father’s death.
Following Weathers’ passing, Sandler expressed his admiration for his late friend, saying, “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always.” He emphasized how much Weathers loved his family and described him as a legend.
The changes to ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ reflect the impact Weathers had on the film’s narrative, as the team had made efforts to integrate references to Chubbs throughout the storyline. The loss of Weathers has led to a reimagined focus on the character’s legacy in the upcoming movie.
As the premiere date approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing how the sequel will pay tribute to Weathers’ iconic role.
