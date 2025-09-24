Adam Sandler Receives Warm Welcome from Buffalo Sabres Players

Buffalo, NY – Legendary comedian Adam Sandler received a warm welcome from the Buffalo Sabres players during his recent tour stop at KeyBank Center. Sandler, known for his role as Happy Gilmore in the beloved hockey movie, was in town as part of his nationwide tour, spanning 33 U.S. cities this fall.

Players from the Sabres, including forwards and defensemen, greeted Sandler, who has become iconic for his portrayal of the overzealous golfer-turned-hockey player. This year, he reprised his role in the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ which released on Netflix and became one of the platform’s biggest movies, garnering nearly 50 million viewers.

On Sunday, the Sabres players surprised Sandler with a special presentation. They gifted him a black retro Sabres jersey with ‘Gilmore’ and the number 18, honoring his movie character. Additionally, they presented him with a blue Buffalo Bills jersey featuring ‘Boucher’ and number 9, a reference to his character in the 1998 film ‘The Waterboy.’ They topped off the gifts with a lacrosse sweater from the Buffalo Bandits, emblazoned with ‘Sandman’ and number 1.

Sandler’s passion for sports is well-known, and he has made appearances at several NHL arenas throughout his tour. He also attended the 2025 NHL Draft, further demonstrating his enduring connection to the sport.