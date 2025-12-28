Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters

LOS ANGELES, CA — Adam Sandler, a celebrated comedian and actor, recently shared insights about his career and family during an interview with Fox News Digital. The discussion took place ahead of receiving the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

Sandler described his career as unexpected, stating, “I never thought of this in my life. I was always trying to just continue marching forward, but it’s random moments like this that are interesting.” He compared receiving awards to flipping on the TV and seeing an old appearance, saying, “Oh man, I used to be pretty damn skinny!”

Throughout his three-decade career, Sandler admitted that being in the spotlight can drive him to distraction. “I can’t tell you how bananas I go talking about myself too much. I just run to the hills, man,” he quipped.

Reflecting on his team, he noted, “I’ve had the same team for a very long time, since [I was] a young guy. They feel very close to what I’ve done and the choices I’ve made.” This tight-knit circle has supported him through both his successes and failures.

Sandler, who rose to fame on “Saturday Night Live” from 1990 to 1995, is known for films like “Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy,” and “Billy Madison.” When discussing his past work on the “Little Gold Men” podcast, he stated, “I don’t look back at any of my old stuff and go, ‘Wow, you nailed it there, man.’ I’m usually like, ‘Wow, you were just getting by, man.'” He emphasized that he believes he was doing the right thing at the time, even if he later feels some choices were too bold or over the top.

In July, Sandler revealed his key to a successful comedy career: “We work hard with a bunch of people who like to create, write stuff down, try to make it fresh as much as we can and think about the audience.” He aims to pass such wisdom onto his daughters, who are starting their own acting journeys.

As Sandler continues to thrive in Hollywood, he remains grounded, frequently reflecting on his past and remaining close to those who matter most to him.