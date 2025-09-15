Entertainment
Adam Sandler Shoots Hoops with Gamecocks Before Columbia Show
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Comedian Adam Sandler took time before his performance at Colonial Life Arena to shoot basketball with members of the University of South Carolina‘s basketball team on Sept. 10.
Sandler, a passionate basketball fan, began his “You’re My Best Friend Tour” with a stop in Columbia, where he interacted with several players.
Gamecocks transfer guard Josh Gray shared a photo of his encounter with Sandler on his Instagram story. Senior forward Nordin Kapic also posted a solo picture with the comedian. Sophomore guard Cam Scott shared moments from the show on his Instagram as well, alongside Gray.
The team had no scheduled practice on the day of the show, giving players the chance to enjoy the festivities surrounding Sandler’s performance.
Jonathan Loughran, an actor who often appears in Sandler’s films, made a brief appearance during the show. He wore a shirt with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley‘s name on the back and engaged the audience by shouting, “Dawn Staley!” This reference generated enthusiastic applause, as Staley is known as a prominent Eagles fan.
Interestingly, both Loughran and Staley attended high schools located about 16 miles apart in Philadelphia, though it is unknown if they have ever met. Additionally, comedian Sam Morril, who opened for Sandler, sported a South Carolina basketball shirt during the event.
Before his show in Florida on Sept. 8, Sandler also participated in basketball activities with the team.
