Entertainment
Adam Scott’s ‘Hokum’ Set for May 2026 Release
DUBLIN, Ireland — Adam Scott stars in the upcoming supernatural horror film ‘Hokum,’ which will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Directed by Damian McCarthy, the film follows a horror novelist who travels to a remote inn in Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes, only to discover that the location is rumored to be haunted by a witch.
The announcement comes complete with a first look at Scott, known for his roles in ‘Severance’ and ‘Krampus.’ In ‘Hokum,’ Scott plays Ohm Bauman, the reclusive author whose visit leads him into a chilling confrontation with dark visions and the inn’s eerie past.
The cast also features Peter Coonan from ‘The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,’ David Wilmot of ‘Station Eleven,’ Florence Ordesh from ‘Departure,’ Will O’Connell who appeared in ‘Game of Thrones,’ and Michael Patric of ‘Frontier.’
‘Hokum’ is produced by Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, alongside Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy and Tailored Film’s Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, and Mairtín de Barra. The executive production team includes Ben Ross, Dan Kagan, Rami Yasin, and Andrew Childs.
“With Damian McCarthy’s fresh and unique approach behind the camera and the amazing Adam Scott bringing his talent to the lead role, ‘Hokum’ is shaping up to be something truly special,” Schneider said in a statement. “We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience what we’ve created together.”
