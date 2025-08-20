Adam Scott Nearly Quit Acting After Losing Key Role

Los Angeles, CA – Adam Scott recently revealed that he nearly quit acting after losing the role of David Fisher on HBO’s acclaimed series ‘Six Feet Under.’ In an appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast ‘Good Hang,’ Scott discussed the emotional impact that the audition process had on him.

Scott stated, ‘It’s good that I didn’t get it because it wouldn’t be nearly as good if I had done it because he was perfect and incredible,’ referring to Michael C. Hall, who ultimately secured the role. Scott admitted that he was not ready for the part at that time and expressed confidence in Hall’s portrayal.

During their conversation, Poehler asked Scott how close he was to landing the role. He replied, ‘He and I tested for it,’ which prompted a sympathetic response from Poehler, who said, ‘That hurts.’

Scott elaborated on how losing the role affected him, saying, ‘It was the one where I was like, ‘I might stop doing this. I think that it’s time for me to read the tea leaves and walk away.’ It was especially painful since ‘Six Feet Under’ was a defining show of the early 2000s and widely regarded as one of the best on television.

Despite the setback, Scott managed to join the cast of ‘Six Feet Under’ in a guest role during the show’s second season as Ben Cooper, the boyfriend of young David Fisher. He described that experience as ‘fun’ and praised Hall as ‘lovely.’ However, he acknowledged that losing out on the starring role was still a ‘blow.’

Reflecting on the audition process, Scott remarked, ‘But yeah, that was a blow. That was hard. But it’s also important that you have those experiences.’

In 2002, Hall received an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a drama series for his work on ‘Six Feet Under,’ a show centered on a family running a funeral home in Los Angeles, exploring themes of mortality and human emotion.

Scott’s full interview can be heard on the ‘Good Hang’ podcast, where he shared more about his experiences in the industry.