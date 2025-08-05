Adam Scott and Rider Strong Reconcile Over 30-Year-Old On-Set Incident

LOS ANGELES, CA — Adam Scott and Rider Strong have recently addressed a long-standing awkward moment from their time together on the classic sitcom “Boy Meets World.” In a podcast interview, Scott opened up about an uncomfortable interaction that took place 30 years ago during the show’s Season 2 finale.

Scott, known for his role in “Parks and Recreation,” appeared on Strong’s podcast, “Pod Meets World,” to discuss his brief role as bully Griff Hawkins. During the July 24 episode, he expressed concerns about the past exchange, which he had been reflecting on since 1994. “No, we need to work it out,” Scott joked when initially asked if he had found closure. However, he later noted, “Yeah, absolutely. I feel like we addressed it. I think it’s been squashed.”

Scott recalled the moment in question, where he attempted to celebrate with Strong after their scene, only to be unexpectedly pushed away. “I go in to hug you, and as I do that, you push me off and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second. Who the f— are you?’ And then, you run away,” Scott explained.

Strong, who reportedly didn’t remember the incident, expressed surprise, saying, “Are you serious? Why would I do that?” After hearing Scott’s story, he reassured his co-star, stating he was glad to hear it was not a traumatic experience for Scott.

Reflecting on his time in the industry, Scott shared on another podcast, “The Awardist,” that he has struggled with nerves around peers in show business. He attributed his anxiety to the excitement of being on set, which often made it difficult for him to relax. “It took me 20 years to overcome,” he explained.

Scott continues to forge a successful career in television, currently starring as Mark Scout in Apple TV+’s “Severance,” a role that earned him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys.