Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round

Flushing, New York — Adam Walton, a former collegiate tennis star, is set to face Coleman Wong in the second round of the US Open on Thursday. The match will start at 11 a.m. EDT. Walton advanced after beating No. 22 seed Ugo Humbert in a thrilling four-set match, 6-4, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1.

Walton, who played for the University of Tennessee from 2017 to 2022, is enjoying a breakout performance in this year’s tournament. He has compiled an impressive career record while at Tennessee, finishing with a singles record of 124-25 and a doubles record of 101-47. “I’m just feeling very happy with where my game is at right now,” Walton said after his first-round victory.

Wong, who hails from Hong Kong, defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic in his first-round match, showcasing his skills with a score of 6-4, 7-5, 7-6. This match marks the first time Walton has reached the second round at a Grand Slam event.

Walton’s victory over Humbert was significant, especially as he is working to solidify his ranking. “That win is up there. Obviously, it is a slam, and to beat a seeded player, that is a first,” he stated. He has been gaining confidence and believes he can compete with top players on the tour.

Regarding his upcoming match, Walton said, “I have played him twice and won one, lost one. His top shelf is pretty good.” He emphasized the importance of preparation and is looking forward to securing a spot in the third round.

As Walton focuses on his next challenge, fellow competitors like Daria Kasatkina and Priscilla Hon are also making headlines at the US Open. Kasatkina, a former world No. 8, won her match against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse, while Hon joined the winners’ list from Australia.