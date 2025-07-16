Sports
Adam Walton and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez Clash at ATP Los Cabos Open
Los Cabos, Mexico – Adam Walton will compete against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the round of 32 at the ATP Los Cabos Open on Tuesday. The match is set to begin at 11:10 PM ET.
Recent simulations from Dimers, a sports betting analytics provider, show Walton is favored to win, giving him a 59% chance of defeating Pacheco Mendez. Walton also has a 57% chance of winning the first set, according to their predictive model.
‘We simulated the match 10,000 times to ensure accurate predictions,’ said Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn. ‘The results indicate that Walton has a strong chance ahead of him on Tuesday.’
The betting odds reflect Walton’s favorability, with a moneyline of -189 compared to Pacheco Mendez’s +150. For the first set, Walton is listed at -164, against Pacheco Mendez’s +130.
Fans can visit Dimers’ interactive predictions page for further insights and betting advice on the upcoming match.
This growing trend of betting on tennis has drawn attention, with sports betting becoming increasingly popular across the United States. For those looking to make informed bets, resources are available, and help is just a phone call away at 1-800-GAMBLER.
