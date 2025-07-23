TV Adaptation of ‘Washington Black’ Struggles with Dialogue and Plot

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The new TV adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel, ‘Washington Black,’ faces criticism for its dialogue and plot. The show, released on Hulu, merges themes of transatlantic slavery with a fantastical storyline.

The series follows George Washington Black, known as Wash, a Black boy from a Barbados plantation. After being accused of murder, he escapes with a well-meant but misguided white scientist named Titch. Their journey to craft the ‘Cloud Cutter,’ an experimental airship, leads them on a perilous adventure, but not without its shortcomings.

Critics have pointed out that the adaptation lacks the raw intensity of the source material. A review from The Guardian highlights that the book’s dramatic and often graphic depictions of violence are softened in the series, presenting a lighter story instead.

Visually, the show succeeds with breathtaking scenery. Nova Scotia serves as a picturesque backdrop, enhancing the viewing experience. The cast features notable performances, especially Sterling K. Brown, who plays Halifax town leader Medwin Harris, and Eddie Karanja and Ernest Kingsley Jr. as young Wash. However, even with strong performances, the series struggles with monotonous dialogue that detracts from the story’s emotional weight.

Notably, romance elements in the show also miss the mark. Kingsley Jr. and Iola Evans, portraying a mixed-race noblewoman named Tanna, deliver romantic lines that critics found cliched and uninspiring. As the series unfolds, dialogue intended to express deep emotions instead falls flat, likened more to pop song lyrics than meaningful exchanges.

Despite its flaws, ‘Washington Black’ has potential as a visually captivating show. However, it is criticized for failing to delve deeper into the intricacies of its themes and characters. The airship-inspired narrative may be appealing, but it leaves viewers wishing for a stronger foundation as it navigates through its many issues.