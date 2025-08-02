Wednesday Addams Returns to Nevermore Academy in Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Wednesday Addams is set to return to Nevermore Academy with the premiere of Season 2 on Netflix. The first part, featuring episodes 1-4, will debut on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3. This season promises more mystery and dark humor as Wednesday navigates family, friends, and old foes.

Co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed insights about the upcoming season, stating, “Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she’s expecting.” The show’s creators highlight the unexpected twists and challenges that await the iconic character.

The four episode titles have been released, reinforcing the season’s dark humor: “Here We Woe Again,” “The Devil You Woe,” “Call of the Woe,” and “If These Woes Could Talk.” The premiere episode is written by Gough and Millar, with Tim Burton directing.

In the new episodes, Wednesday faces even more challenges at Nevermore Academy. This season will delve into her complex relationships with her family, particularly with her mother, Morticia, who is portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Gough and Millar noted, “This year, we bring the family to Nevermore,” indicating the Addams family will have more prominent roles in her story.

The cast features returning fan favorites including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. New characters and guest stars, such as Lady Gaga, who will appear in Part 2, are expected to add excitement to the season.

Viewers can anticipate Wednesday solving new supernatural mysteries while facing the burdens of family expectations and her own dark sense of humor. The show continues to blend quirky charm with chilling plots, maintaining its status as a cherished favorite on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches.