Entertainment
Wednesday Addams Returns in Season 2 Trailer Release
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams in the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s series ‘Wednesday,’ premiering on August 6, 2025. The first-look trailer reveals intriguing new plot details and familiar faces returning to Nevermore Academy.
In the trailer, Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, asks her daughter how it feels to return. Wednesday replies dryly, ‘Like returning to the scene of the crime. I already know where the bodies are buried.’ This sets the stage for another thrilling season filled with mystery and dark humor.
The new principal, Barry Dort, portrayed by Steve Buscemi, refers to Wednesday as the ‘savior of Nevermore,’ a nod to her heroic acts in the show’s first season. However, Wednesday does not seem thrilled about this attention, finding herself surrounded by adoring fans.
Upon reuniting with her roommate Enid, played by Emma Myers, Wednesday is suddenly struck by a terrifying vision of Enid’s death, igniting a protective instinct within her. Confessing this to Morticia, Wednesday’s determination to keep her friend safe leads the season into darker territory.
Wednesday will also rely on Grandmama, played by Joanna Lumley, whose powers remain a secret. The cast will include veterans like Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.
Part 1 of Season 2 will premiere on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025. In addition to the new season, the creators and cast will embark on a promotional ‘Doom Tour,’ visiting cities around the world, including locations in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Wednesday, who is known for her unique charm and razor-sharp wit as she navigates the challenges of her supernatural world.
