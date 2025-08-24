Business
Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
LOS ANGELES, California — TikTok star Addison Rae is making waves in the fashion world with her latest collaboration. She has designed a new pair of jeans, the Addison Ultra Low Rise Flare, which will launch in the U.S. on Thursday.
The partnership between Rae and Lucky Brand began informally when the denim label sent her vintage jeans, which she has worn during public performances and outings in Los Angeles. The positive response led to deeper discussions about a more creative collaboration.
The new jeans feature unique details contributed by Rae, including a collectible back patch, hang tag, and the brand’s signature vintage “Lucky You” fly label. She played a hands-on role in the design and marketing process, stating, “Having that level of creative input… allowed me to take ownership of how I express myself.”
The launch is complemented by a fashion campaign shot at the historic Million Dollar Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, directed by Mitch Ryan. Rae expressed her excitement about the project, saying it was empowering to see it through from concept to completion.
Rae’s involvement has been emphasized through billboards in Los Angeles and New York City, teasing the launch with her telephone number. Stefani Fleurant, executive vice president of sports and lifestyle marketing at Lucky Brand, noted that Rae’s “magnetic confidence” aligns with the brand’s spirit.
The Addison Ultra Low Rise Flare jeans will retail for $129 and will be available at Lucky Brand stores, its website, and select retailers like Macy’s and Amazon.
