Addison Rae and Sombr Spark Romance Buzz Following Night Out

Los Angeles, CA — Addison Rae and Shane Michael Boose, known as Sombr, were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together over the weekend, fueling romance rumors between the two young stars.

The pair dined out in Los Angeles on Sunday, where they appeared to be engrossed in conversation as they exited the restaurant. Eyewitnesses noted that they were laughing and sharing affectionate hugs in front of their ride.

Rae, 24, wore a pale blue baby doll dress, stylishly complemented by black patent leather mules and a coordinating rhinestone-detail shoulder bag. She opted for a natural look with minimal makeup and let her blonde hair cascade in beachy waves.

Sombr, 20, kept it casual in a raglan shirt with green sleeves and baggy jeans. This casual appearance comes just days after the release of his music video for “12 to 12,” featuring Rae as his love interest, which showcases them dancing intimately on a vibrant dance floor.

Rae’s new appearance in Sombr’s music video has drawn attention and added to the buzz surrounding their growing connection, especially as she navigates a new chapter following her previous relationship with music producer Omer Fedi.

This marks a significant time for Rae, as she gears up for her upcoming world tour, which starts in August in Dublin. Fans are eager to see how her personal and professional life unfolds in the spotlight.

The two were last seen together in the “12 to 12” music video, where their chemistry shines through. As Rae quips, “In a room full of people, I look for you,” mimicking Sombr’s lyrics, their on-screen moments hint at potential off-screen feelings.