Entertainment
Addison Rae Upgrades Dublin Concert to 3Arena Next Month
DUBLIN, Ireland – Addison Rae, the TikTok sensation turned pop star, is set to perform at the 3Arena in Dublin on August 25, 2025. This follows her successful debut headline concert at the National Stadium, which sold out quickly.
In an announcement made on August 5, promoters revealed that tickets for the 3Arena show will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and more details regarding support acts will be announced closer to the concert date.
Rae’s popularity continues to rise. The artist recently amazed fans by opening for Lana Del Rey at Wembley Stadium and her single “Fame is a Gun” is climbing the Irish singles charts, currently sitting at number 39. Last year, her song “Diet Pepsi” peaked at number 16.
Since first gaining attention on TikTok in 2020, Rae has amassed over 88 million followers and more than 5.8 billion likes. She also holds over 34 million followers on Instagram. After her Dublin concert, Rae plans to continue her tour across Europe, North America, and Australia.
Fans eagerly await what promises to be an exciting show in Dublin this August.
