Jo Adell’s New Swing Brings Success Amid Angels’ Loss

NEW YORK — Jo Adell‘s recent changes at the plate have yielded positive results, despite the Los Angeles Angels falling short in their series finale against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

On July 30, 2024, before a game against the Yankees, Adell decided to drop his lengthy leg kick in favor of a more controlled toe tap. Since making that adjustment, he has improved his batting average to .230 with 19 home runs and a .756 OPS. In the last 21 games, he has hit .290 with eight homers, raising his OPS to an impressive 1.030.

“The way I was lifting my leg a year ago, versus the way that I do it now, are two totally different things,” Adell said. “This is more of a lift… Now it’s just kind of more like a lift. It’s under control.”

Angels manager Ron Washington praised Adell’s adjustments, stating, “He just had to figure out how he was going to do it.” This newfound consistency is vital for the Angels, who have faced challenges with Adell’s early career performance. In his first 274 major league games, he managed only a .206 average with a strikeout rate of 33%.

Adell has also embraced a more aggressive batting approach, particularly when it comes to hitting first pitches. This season, he has hit 10 of his 15 home runs on the first pitch, boasting a .417 average and 1.767 OPS when he puts the first pitch into play. Previously, Adell focused on working counts.

“Waiting around and trying to work the count is something that I can do, but for me, personally, if I get a pitch that’s good enough, I’m trying to get out of the at-bat, you know, with a good swing,” he said.

Despite the Angels losing 7-3 to the Yankees, Adell’s performance remains a bright spot. The three runs from the Angels were courtesy of solo home runs by Adell, Mike Trout, and Taylor Ward, yet their overall hitting struggled, with only two additional hits on the day.

Washington noted that they were facing tough competition in Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon, categorizing him as one of the best in baseball. “I was really surprised we were able to get the (three) that we got off of him,” Washington commented.

As the Angels prepare for their next matchup against the Houston Astros, the team looks to build on Adell’s successes. “You’ve got to take the ups and downs that come along with that,” Washington said. “He’s working hard on his defense and is a great teammate.”

Jorge Soler remained out of the lineup due to back stiffness, while Travis d’Arnaud caught the game on Thursday, and the Angels face the Astros Friday evening.