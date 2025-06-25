Adell and Soriano Lead Fantasy Baseball Waiver Picks

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels has become a hot topic in fantasy baseball following his impressive performance this June. The once-anticipated prospect is now drawing attention as a player to add to rosters for the 2025 season.

As of June 22, 2025, Adell is 30% rostered and displaying significant power potential. Over his last 35 games, he has maintained a batting average of .276 with 10 home runs and a .612 slugging percentage. Notably, Adell has seen a decrease in his strikeout rate, which sits at just 23%. His power numbers and improving contact rate make him a strong addition for fantasy teams.

“Adell’s power is 100% legit,” analysts noted, highlighting his talents as a hitter. “He ranks in the 99th percentile for bat speed.” As he continues generating strong numbers, he is positioned to be a valuable asset in most fantasy leagues.

Accompanying Adell on the waiver wire picks is Jose Soriano, another member of the Angels, who has shown promise in recent outings. Soriano, now on 34% of Yahoo teams, has shifted from being a fringe fantasy starter to someone showing elite ground-ball rates with a 3.54 ERA. He recently struck out 10 batters in a game against the Astros, cementing his status as a player worth considering for those needing pitching help.

This week also highlights other potential picks, including Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers, who has recently improved his batting average and can contribute in multiple categories. His performance is reflective of his pedigree as a prospect. “Once he gets more at-bats, I could see his data improving,” said one analyst, suggesting Carter’s growth as a potential fantasy asset.

The waiver wire continues to be a crucial aspect of fantasy baseball, with players like Adell and Soriano providing key opportunities for managers looking to bolster their rosters as summer approaches.