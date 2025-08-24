Adidas Signs Nebraska’s Harper Murray to NIL Deal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Adidas announced on Wednesday that it has signed Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray to a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, making her one of the few Husker athletes to represent the brand.

Murray, a junior outside hitter, is now part of a select group of Nebraska athletes that includes quarterback Dylan Raiola and former libero Lexi Rodriguez. The announcement comes as excitement builds around the upcoming volleyball season.

To celebrate her signing, Adidas is hosting several events around Lincoln. Fans can obtain vouchers for free drinks at The Mill between 10 AM and 12 PM, available at various locations such as Love Library and Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the AVCA First Serve Tournament will take place.

“After competing as an Adidas athlete these last two years at Nebraska, I’m excited to partner with Adidas in a bigger way,” said Murray. “The way they’ve invested in women’s volleyball and women’s sports more broadly makes me proud to join the Three-Stripe family and more motivated than ever to bring a national championship to Lincoln.”

As a two-time All-Big Ten First Team player, Murray’s performance on the court has been impressive. She received the Big Ten Freshman of the Year title her first season and was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team the following year.

Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, noted Murray’s captivating presence and noted that she embodies the brand’s vision. “Working with a powerful ambassador like Harper exemplifies our strategic approach to NIL partnerships,” he said.

The partnership with Murray reflects Adidas’s commitment to increasing awareness for female athletes in volleyball. Adidas is a major sponsor for grassroots volleyball events across the country, which aligns with their broader investment in women’s sports.

Other notable volleyball players associated with Adidas include Kelsey Robinson Cook and Jordyn Poulter. Murray will be featured in promotional campaigns, including the recent release of Nebraska-themed Adizero Evo SLs.

The excitement is palpable as the season kicks off this weekend with the Huskers, ranked No. 1, facing No. 3 Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve Tournament. Events honoring Murray’s new deal will continue throughout the weekend in Lincoln.