Sports
Adidas Unveils All-Black Nebraska Uniforms for 2025 Season
Lincoln, NE – The University of Nebraska football team will debut new all-black uniforms for the upcoming season, marking the first time they will wear such a design since 2020. Adidas, the team’s official apparel partner, confirmed the announcement on Thursday.
The uniforms are inspired by the “culture, legacy, and traditions that make the University of Nebraska so unique,” according to a spokesperson from Adidas. The team will unveil the uniforms during their home game against Nebraska.
In a social media post, Nebraska Football teased fans with the caption, “You can run, but you can’t hide.” Photos shared by Adidas showcase players modeling the new uniforms. Each jersey features the mantra “Tradition of Winning” written on the inner back neck, celebrating the team’s storied history.
Adidas is releasing seven new uniform designs this season, also including styles for Grambling State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Texas Tech, Kansas University, and Louisville University. From Friday, fans can purchase the new Nebraska jerseys online and at various retailers, including Fanatics, Rally House, and Follett.
In related news, Texas Tech announced their new uniform package this week, celebrating the team’s 100th anniversary. They will debut their new threads during a game against Kansas on October 11. As college football gears up for the 2025 season, expectations are high for both teams.
Recent Posts
- Adidas Unveils All-Black Nebraska Uniforms for 2025 Season
- NCAA Issues Severe Penalties to Michigan Football for Scouting Violations
- Exciting Matchup Features Top Tennis Players in Action
- Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Chicago Air and Water Show Set for August 16-17, 2025
- Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Set: Who Will Advance to Semis?
- Debra Tice Reveals New Details in Austin Tice Case at Press Event
- Steal A Brainrot Codes Update Arrives for Fortnite and Roblox Players
- Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
- Airbnb CEO Warns Against Overestimating AI Agents as New Google
- Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
- NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
- AI Disruption Forces Downgrade of Salesforce Amid Market Shift
- New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players
- Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night
- Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs
- Week 1 NFL Preseason Highlights and Upcoming Games
- Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska Amid Spectacle and Tension
- OpenDoor Names Interim Leader as CEO Carrie Wheeler Steps Down
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Engagement