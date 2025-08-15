Adidas Unveils All-Black Nebraska Uniforms for 2025 Season

Lincoln, NE – The University of Nebraska football team will debut new all-black uniforms for the upcoming season, marking the first time they will wear such a design since 2020. Adidas, the team’s official apparel partner, confirmed the announcement on Thursday.

The uniforms are inspired by the “culture, legacy, and traditions that make the University of Nebraska so unique,” according to a spokesperson from Adidas. The team will unveil the uniforms during their home game against Nebraska.

In a social media post, Nebraska Football teased fans with the caption, “You can run, but you can’t hide.” Photos shared by Adidas showcase players modeling the new uniforms. Each jersey features the mantra “Tradition of Winning” written on the inner back neck, celebrating the team’s storied history.

Adidas is releasing seven new uniform designs this season, also including styles for Grambling State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Texas Tech, Kansas University, and Louisville University. From Friday, fans can purchase the new Nebraska jerseys online and at various retailers, including Fanatics, Rally House, and Follett.

In related news, Texas Tech announced their new uniform package this week, celebrating the team’s 100th anniversary. They will debut their new threads during a game against Kansas on October 11. As college football gears up for the 2025 season, expectations are high for both teams.