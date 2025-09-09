Adjunct Professor Takes Down 16-Game Jeopardy! Champion in Season Finale

Towson, Maryland — Jonathan Hugendubler, an adjunct music professor, stunned fans when he defeated a 16-game champion during the Season 42 finale of Jeopardy! on September 8, 2025. Six weeks later, he remains in disbelief over his unexpected victory.

“The whole experience was pretty surreal,” Hugendubler said in a recent interview with Towson University, where he teaches. “If you watch the show or the Instagram clip, you can see my shock when I realized I won.” The moment came during the Final Jeopardy round when Hugendubler wagered $1 more than Riccardi’s total. Riccardi incorrectly answered the clue, leading to Hugendubler being crowned the new champion.

Hugendubler, who developed a love for the game in college, started applying to the show in 2014 and faced rejection ten times before finally making it on air. Leading up to his first appearance, he dedicated around 20 hours per week to practice, using flashcards and immersing himself in past episodes of Jeopardy! to prepare.

In the time between his first and second appearances, he focused on improving his buzzer skills and studied areas where he felt less confident, particularly movie and TV trivia. “I memorized facts about so many reality shows I will never actually watch,” he joked.

His colleague Melissa Perreault, who has her own Jeopardy! experience, offered insights into the rigorous preparation required for the show. “I know firsthand the challenge of cramming for trivia that may never even come up on the show,” she said. Perreault wished Hugendubler luck as he embarked on his season 42 journey, emphasizing the support from their academic community.

Fans were eager to see Hugendubler in action during the Season 42 premiere, where he continued his impressive performance, bringing his total winnings to $63,601 against other contestants. However, many viewers were more focused on his buzzer technique, which garnered mixed reactions online. Some fans expressed concern over how he operated the buzzer, describing it as excessive and chaotic.

Despite the divided opinions, Hugendubler’s journey on Jeopardy! continues to captivate audiences.