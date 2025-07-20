Admiral’s Cup Revival Set to Challenge 15 Teams This Weekend

COWES, England – The prestigious Admiral’s Cup Revival will kick off on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the Solent area, marking 22 years since the last event in 2003. Fifteen teams, comprising around 30 boats from across the globe, will take part in this eagerly awaited sailing competition.

Among the participants, Daniel Baum‘s ‘Elida,’ representing the Hamburg Sailing Club, stands out as a remarkable entry. Baum describes his vessel as a ‘blatant outsider,’ but with a motivated crew, they are ready for the challenges ahead.

Cowes, located on the Isle of Wight with a population of just over 10,000, is buzzing with excitement as teams prepare for the Admiral’s Cup. The race will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time, and the event is expected to attract numerous spectators and participants, especially with Cowes Week starting shortly after.

Baum’s ‘Elida,’ a Tison 48 launched in July 2022, is noted for its beautiful design, blending modern construction with traditional materials. Its name ‘Elida’ means ‘noble light’ in Scandinavian and draws inspiration from Icelandic mythology. The yacht has competed in several offshore regattas and showcases a striking, varnished mahogany exterior.

As the competition gears up, Baum acknowledges the high caliber of rivals, including Olympic champions and sailing veterans. ‘We consider it a privilege to be part of this tradition,’ he said, noting the dedication and effort his crew has put into preparing for the race.

While ‘Elida’ may not be equipped with the latest technology like some of its competitors, Baum believes their crew cohesion and experience in the Solent will serve them well. ‘We don’t have rock stars; we are a family,’ he explained. ‘But we are all keen and ready to give our best.’

The Admiral’s Cup has a rich history, once regarded as an unofficial world championship for offshore teams. As teams prepare to set sail this weekend, Baum remains realistic about his chances, admitting, ‘If it’s all about the money and who’s ahead, we might finish last. But we’re here to enjoy the experience and embrace the challenge.’