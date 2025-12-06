Admiral Rachel Levine’s Portrait Name Changed by HHS

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The official portrait of Admiral Rachel Levine at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been altered to reflect her previous name. Levine, who made history as the first transgender person confirmed by the Senate to serve in a federal role, served as the assistant secretary for health under President Biden.

The portrait has been displayed in a hallway at HHS headquarters since Levine’s confirmation in 2021. A spokesperson for HHS confirmed to NPR that during the recent federal government shutdown, changes were made to her portrait’s name plate. Instead of her current legal name, her previous name appeared under the glass frame.

Adrian Shanker, who served as deputy assistant secretary for health policy during the Biden administration and now represents Levine, condemned the change as “an act of bigotry.” He mentioned that the action sought to diminish Levine’s identity and status within the health community.

When asked about the change, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon stated that the department aims to uphold “gold standard science” in its presentations. He emphasized a commitment to reversing harmful policies previously established by Levine while requiring the consideration of “biological reality” in public health.

Levine declined to comment on the incident but described her time serving the American public as an honor. An HHS staff member, who chose to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation, criticized the move as “disrespectful,” noting it contributes to the wider erasure of transgender individuals.

As tensions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights continue into the upcoming election cycle, the alteration has raised questions about ongoing policy directions and sensitivities within the federal administration.