Adolescent Vaccination Rates Improve, HPV Coverage Remains Stagnant

ATLANTA, Ga. — A recent report reveals steady progress in vaccination rates among U.S. adolescents aged 13–17 years, with significant increases in coverage for the tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis vaccine (Tdap) and the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) for 2024.

The National Immunization Survey-Teen (NIS-Teen) found that coverage with at least one dose of Tdap rose from 89% in 2023 to 91.3% in 2024, while MenACWY coverage increased from 88.4% to 90.1%. Both vaccines are critical for adolescent health, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite these gains, the uptake of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has stagnated for the third consecutive year. The report indicates that only 78.2% of adolescents received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine, which remains lower than both Tdap and MenACWY vaccination rates.

The CDC highlights that HPV vaccination coverage varied significantly across different areas, with some states showing much higher rates than others. For example, Mississippi reported 39.1% of adolescents up to date with their HPV shots, while Massachusetts reported nearly 79.8%.

“Ongoing conversations with families about the importance of HPV vaccine for cancer prevention are essential,” said Dr. Cassandra Pingali from the CDC’s Immunization Services Division. “Healthcare providers play a crucial role in recommending this vaccine.”

The survey also noted that healthcare providers could help improve vaccination rates by regularly reviewing patient records and reminding families about the necessity of vaccines.

Overall, the data suggest a need for enhanced outreach, particularly in rural areas where the disparities in vaccination rates persist. Among rural adolescents, coverage for HPV vaccination remains consistently lower than in urban areas, indicating potential barriers to access.

Efforts must continue to close the gap in vaccination coverage and ensure that all adolescents have access to these vital vaccines.