Adoptable Puppies Steal Spotlight at Toronto Film Festival

Toronto, Canada — The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) featured a unique collaboration this year as the PEOPLE/EW and Shutterstock studio partnered with Project Paws to bring adorable, adoptable puppies to the event. This initiative allowed A-list celebrities to meet the puppies while promoting their films.

The puppies were on display at the NKPR IT House, presented by Q Tower. Many actors were eager to engage with the rescue pets, which were rescued from northern Canada. Hilary Burns, a board member at Project Paws, shared that attendees expressed their excitement, saying, ‘This is the most exciting part of the day; I just wanted to come here and see the puppies.’

Among the pups, Cloud gained a lot of attention, even capturing the affection of a prominent star during his photoshoot at the studio. After an eventful TIFF, the puppies are now focused on finding forever homes.

All pups are available for adoption through Project Paws, which is currently accepting applications for the young dogs. Burns noted, ‘It’s really great to have applications flowing in so we can start checking them and have them ready to go home right after their spay and neuter date.’

Despite the common belief that puppies are quickly adopted, Burns pointed out a concerning trend. ‘It’s tough with puppies. Many people are now looking for one-year-old dogs, and it’s sad to see puppies grow up in rescue,’ she said.

Both Burns and fellow board member Anna Golinski are optimistic that the exposure from TIFF will improve the puppies’ chances of adoption. Golinski stated, ‘If anyone is interested in adopting any of the puppies, they can visit our website to start the application process.’

For those unable to adopt, Project Paws welcomes donations and fosters. Golinski emphasized, ‘Sharing our social media posts and getting the word out is something that doesn’t cost anything and can make a big difference.’