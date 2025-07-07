Adria Arjona Shines as Bix in ‘Andor’ Season 2

Los Angeles, CA – Adria Arjona captivated audiences as Bix Caleen in the hit series ‘Andor.’ The show, a prequel to ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ premiered its first season in 2022 and gained immense popularity following the recent release of season 2.

Bix’s story is deeply intertwined with that of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Growing up together on the planet Ferrix, their relationship faced challenges as Bix entered a romance with her colleague, Timm Karlo, portrayed by James McArdle, who was tragically killed by the Empire.

In season 1, Bix played a crucial role by connecting Cassian with Luthen Rael, brilliantly acted by Stellan Skarsgård, a mastermind behind the Rebellion. As the plot unfolded, Bix endured significant trauma, including torture ordered by ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero, played by Denise Gough. This haunting experience followed her into season 2, where she ultimately confronts and kills her torturer, Doctor Gorst, portrayed by Joshua James.

The emotional depth of her character was evident when she chose to leave Cassian, fearing he would abandon the Rebellion for a simpler life with her. The shocking finale of season 2 revealed that Bix had given birth to a child Cassian would never know before his death at Scarif.

Prior to her role in ‘Andor,’ Arjona starred in NBC’s ‘Emerald City‘ as Dorothy Gale. This dark interpretation of the classic Oz tale reimagined beloved characters, including a tortured Scarecrow and a vengeful Glinda, showcasing Arjona’s talent for complex roles.

Despite ‘Emerald City’ ending after one season, it helped establish her as a strong actress ready for a more significant role in the Star Wars universe.