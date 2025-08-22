Adrián Beltré Talks Statue and Hall of Fame Experience

DALLAS, Texas — Former Rangers third baseman and Hall of Famer Adrián Beltré discussed his upcoming statue outside Globe Life Field during a recent podcast with Evan Grant and John Blake.

“The whole process has been really easy,” Beltré said, praising artist Mike Tabor’s work on his statue. Beltré viewed the clay model and noted, “It’s great, so I can’t wait to see it,” while stressing the detail involved.

He explained how he collaborated with Tabor remotely via Zoom, providing measurements and photos to ensure accuracy. “It was unbelievable the way he was able to kind of maneuver all the little details,” Beltré remarked. He expressed gratitude that his family, especially his children, had a say in the representation.

“I never expected that,” he said about the statue, reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings in the Dominican Republic to a Hall of Famer. “To see my ugly face outside the stadium will be really fulfilling for what I did,” he added.

Beltré also reflected on his recent return to Cooperstown for the Hall of Fame ceremonies, noting how this year felt different than his own induction last year. He felt more relaxed attending to support his former teammate, Ichiro Suzuki, who was inducted alongside him this year.

<p“Last year was a lot of excitement,” he noted. This year was more about celebrating others, allowing him to enjoy the moment without the burden of speaking. “Ichiro killed it,” he praised, recounting how supportive he felt in helping his teammate with his speech.

Beltré concluded, “I’m trying to go every year,” indicating his desire to remain close to the Hall of Fame community. “It feels like a sacred place,” he stated, highlighting its special atmosphere.