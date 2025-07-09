Adrian Houser Pitches Through Illness During White Sox Game

Chicago, IL — Chicago White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser faced a challenging situation during a game on Wednesday afternoon. After completing the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houser was seen vomiting in the dugout. Despite this setback, he returned to the mound for the second inning.

It remains unclear why Houser became ill, but this is not the first time he has experienced such an incident. While a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, Houser vomited during games on two occasions, yet he never left the field.

In 2018, while pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies, Houser vomited twice during an inning. During that game, he allowed two doubles, resulting in one run scored but remained in the game. Afterward, Brewers manager Craig Counsell explained that the heat, inadequate eating, and nerves contributed to the incident.

The following season, Houser had a similar episode against the Texas Rangers. Just four batters into the game, he vomited but miraculously continued to pitch, striking out ten batters and leading the Brewers to victory.

As the current game progressed, the White Sox had a 2-1 lead over the Blue Jays after six innings pitched by Houser. The team is hopeful that Houser’s determination will help them break the Blue Jays’ impressive 10-game win streak.