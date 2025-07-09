Sports
Adrian Houser Pitches Through Illness During White Sox Game
Chicago, IL — Chicago White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser faced a challenging situation during a game on Wednesday afternoon. After completing the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houser was seen vomiting in the dugout. Despite this setback, he returned to the mound for the second inning.
It remains unclear why Houser became ill, but this is not the first time he has experienced such an incident. While a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, Houser vomited during games on two occasions, yet he never left the field.
In 2018, while pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies, Houser vomited twice during an inning. During that game, he allowed two doubles, resulting in one run scored but remained in the game. Afterward, Brewers manager Craig Counsell explained that the heat, inadequate eating, and nerves contributed to the incident.
The following season, Houser had a similar episode against the Texas Rangers. Just four batters into the game, he vomited but miraculously continued to pitch, striking out ten batters and leading the Brewers to victory.
As the current game progressed, the White Sox had a 2-1 lead over the Blue Jays after six innings pitched by Houser. The team is hopeful that Houser’s determination will help them break the Blue Jays’ impressive 10-game win streak.
Recent Posts
- Adrian Houser Pitches Through Illness During White Sox Game
- Chelsea Defeats Fluminense, Advances to Club World Cup Final
- Jack White’s Iconic Collaborations: Celebrating Music’s Unique Connections
- Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Brazil Amid Bolsonaro Trial
- Hip-Hop Star Sparks Romance with Emirati Princess in Paris
- Real Madrid Coach Xabi Alonso Seeks Defensive Reinforcements
- Real Madrid Seeks Delay for La Liga Opener Due to Club World Cup
- Ferrero Set to Acquire WK Kellogg for $3 Billion
- Justin Verlander’s Winless Streak Continues with Giants
- Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner Loses $240,000 in Phone Scam
- Bitcoin Whale Moves $2 Billion After 14 Years, Market on Edge
- Solana Looks to Break Resistance Amid Ongoing Market Volatility
- Disney+ Teases New and Returning Series Ahead of Summer Releases
- Mbappé Faces PSG in Club World Cup Semifinal Showdown
- Trump Media Seeks Approval for Truth Social Crypto ETF
- Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Rumors with Poolside Photo Featuring Mysterious Figure
- Analysts Share Contrasting Ethereum and Bitcoin Predictions Amid Market Uncertainty
- Trump Media Seeks Approval for Truth Social Crypto ETF
- Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Launch Wellness Brand Honor Culture
- Using VPNs Can Disrupt Access to DAZN Streaming Service