Adrian Morejón Becomes Padres’ First Homegrown All-Star Pitcher Since 2007

ATLANTA — Adrian Morejón felt a mix of emotions on Monday. “Right now, I’m feeling weird,” he said, reflecting on his journey to the All-Star game. At just 26, he has faced numerous challenges, including multiple injuries, since starting his baseball career at 15.

Morejón expressed gratitude about his nomination as a replacement for Zack Wheeler, who withdrew to rest during the All-Star break. “I felt weird, happy. I feel everything at that moment,” he said. “Finally, I feel good right now.” This year, the Padres have made history with five All-Star selections, including three relief pitchers, the most for any team.

His success is especially meaningful because Morejón is the Padres’ first homegrown All-Star pitcher since Jake Peavy in 2007. “Just seeing his evolution through the game is special,” said bullpen coach Ben Fritz, who managed Morejón in the rookie league back in 2017. “He has improved his body, mind, and pitching skills.”

Morejón signed with the Padres at 17, gaining attention as part of their record $80 million international class. After his major league debut in 2019, the path wasn’t easy. For four consecutive seasons, injuries plagued him. However, in 2024, a change in workout regimen and mental focus led to a breakthrough, as he pitched in 60 games with a 2.83 ERA.

Currently, Morejón holds a 1.85 ERA with 0.82 WHIP over 43⅔ innings this season. His performance has been vital for the Padres, with high marks in several statistical categories. “Once you’re healthy, you can work on some other things,” said pitching coach Ruben Niebla, praising Morejón’s development.

Morejón’s impact extends beyond statistics. He has allowed just four of 29 inherited runners to score and ranks high among NL relievers. “I was never thinking I’d be an All-Star,” he said. “But now I feel it’s possible.”

Despite his success, Morejón acknowledges the tough journey of his teammate, Jackson Merrill, who is facing struggles this season but remains optimistic about his potential. “I’m sure he’s going through it a little bit right now,” said Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks, who empathizes with Merrill’s situation.

As the All-Star game approaches, the Padres are also gearing up to strengthen their offense through potential trades. Meanwhile, Morejón is ready to represent his team on a big stage. “I’m grateful and happy to be here,” he concluded.