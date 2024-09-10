Adrian Newey Joins Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as Managing Technical Partner

Adrian Newey, a renowned figure in the realm of Formula One design, has committed to join the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as their new Managing Technical Partner starting 1 March 2025.

This significant appointment underscores Aston Martin’s ambitions in the competitive world of Formula One. Newey boasts an unparalleled track record, having led teams to 25 Formula One world titles, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest technical minds in the sport’s history.

Newey expressed enthusiasm for the new challenge, viewing Aston Martin Aramco as an ideal opportunity to contribute his exceptional expertise and creativity. A recent tour of the AMR Technology Campus further inspired him, showcasing the team’s extensive ambitions and state-of-the-art facilities.

In his upcoming role, Newey will face several intriguing challenges, such as adapting to the technical rule changes for 2026, collaborating with Honda for works power units, and utilizing advanced fuels from Aramco in the newest wind tunnel.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, expressed deep pride in securing Newey’s services, stating that his expertise places him at the pinnacle of the field. He described the hiring as monumental since the return of the Aston Martin name to Formula One, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to building a championship-contending team.

According to Stroll, the moment Adrian became available, they were eager to facilitate the collaboration, recognizing it as a unique opportunity. He affirmed Newey’s competitive spirit and enthusiasm for the team’s future prospects, particularly after witnessing the team’s ambitious infrastructure at Silverstone.

In his own words, Adrian Newey highlighted his excitement for joining Aston Martin Aramco, noting the inspiring commitment that Lawrence Stroll demonstrates in pursuing excellence. He applauded the advanced facilities and resources available at the AMR Technology Campus, expressing eagerness to work with valued partners like Honda and Aramco to transform Aston Martin into a championship-winning team.