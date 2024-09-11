Adrian Peterson Ordered to Surrender Assets to Repay Debt Exceeding $12 Million

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a judge in Houston to surrender various assets as part of efforts to address an estimated debt exceeding $12 million.

The order was issued by a Houston judge following a request from court-appointed receiver, Robert Berleth, who indicated that Peterson possesses significant assets at his residence in Missouri City, Texas.

This financial predicament stems from a $5.2 million loan taken out by Peterson in 2016 from DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, a lending company based in Pennsylvania. Subsequent interest and legal fees have inflated the debt, resulting in an $8.3 million judgment awarded against him in 2021.

In response to the ongoing legal troubles, the public relations firm representing Peterson clarified that efforts to resolve this matter amicably have been unsuccessful. EAG CEO Denise White stated that the loan originated from a business arrangement involving Peterson and his former financial advisor, Jeff Wiseman.

In recent developments, a New York court awarded DeAngelo Vehicle Sales a total nearing $9 million, including a post-judgment interest rate of 9%, and Robert Berleth was appointed as the receiver for the assets.

A separate lawsuit filed in August 2023 claims that Peterson has attempted to obstruct the asset seizure process. Berleth’s lawsuit alleges that Peterson has concealed non-exempt property across multiple storage units.

In February, there were reports indicating that items belonging to Peterson were put up for auction without his authorization, prompting him to publicly deny any knowledge of the situation.

Peterson has maintained that he is financially stable and disputed claims that he intends to sell his personal trophies. Legal actions have been disclosed as he seeks to clarify his position regarding the auction and the asset seizure.

The ongoing legal issues come as Peterson, a 2012 NFL MVP and a former player for several teams in his 15-year career, continues to navigate the implications of his past financial decisions.