Adrian Rocha Evicted in Big Brother Season 27 Episode 11

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the latest episode of Big Brother Season 27, which aired on July 31, 2025, houseguest Adrian Rocha has been evicted after a dramatic week of gameplay. The episode, titled “BB Block Buster,” featured intense competition and emotional farewells.

Houseguest Lauren Domingue served as Head of Household (HOH) and initially targeted Keanu Soto. However, when Keanu won the Power of Veto, he removed himself from the nomination block, forcing Lauren to select Adrian as a replacement nominee.

During the blockbusting BB Block Buster competition, Kelley Jorgensen, Adrian Rocha, and Will Williams competed for safety. Kelley emerged victorious, sending Adrian and Will into the final eviction round.

The votes cast by houseguests showed a clear divide, leading to Adrian’s eviction by a vote of 8 to 4. After being evicted, Adrian did not hold back during his exit interview with host Julie Chen, expressing dissatisfaction with the gameplay of others, calling them “a bunch of chickens.”

Adrian’s eviction marks the end of his time in the house, joining fellow evictees Amy Bingham and Zae Frederich. The competition will continue next week, with new challenges and strategies unfolding as houseguests vie for the $750,000 grand prize.