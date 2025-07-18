Advance Tickets for Nolan’s The Odyssey Sell Out in Hours

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tickets for Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film, “The Odyssey,” went on sale July 17, 2025, a full year before the movie’s release. The film will be shown in Imax 70mm, the director’s preferred format, at select theaters across the United States and other countries.

According to reports, 95 percent of the tickets were sold within an hour, generating approximately $1.5 million in sales. The Imax announcement at midnight led to a rush of purchases, with many tickets quickly finding their way to resale sites like eBay, where prices soared to between $300 and $400.

This unprecedented early ticket sale is a first in the film industry, occurring long before the film’s scheduled release date of July 16, 2026. The movie, which follows the journey of Odysseus as he encounters various mythical challenges, is already drawing considerable attention due to its star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway.

The film builds on the success of Nolan’s previous release, “Oppenheimer,” which grossed over $975 million globally. “Oppenheimer’s” significant box office draw was partly due to its Imax screenings, which accounted for 20% of the total revenue.

As of now, there are around 16 theaters in the U.S. participating in the initial ticket sale, including popular locations in New York City and California. Many theaters, such as the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and AMC Lincoln Square 13 in NYC, are already sold out for their July 16 screenings.

Internationally, theaters in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Czech Republic have also reported swift sellouts for the Imax showings. Universal Pictures and Imax opted for this bold marketing strategy, believing the demand for Nolan’s cinematic events supports ticket sales far in advance of release.

Nolan’s dedication to the Imax format has become a hallmark of his filmmaking style, ever since “The Dark Knight” utilized the technology in 2008. As “The Odyssey” approaches its release, excitement continues to build among fans eager to experience the epic tale in Imax.