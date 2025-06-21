U.S. Advances in Gold Cup After Key Victory Over Saudi Arabia

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) secured a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on June 19, 2025, guaranteeing its spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The match was held at Q2 Stadium, a venue known for its state-of-the-art facilities.

After a lackluster first half, the breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Malik Tillman headed home from a well-placed free kick, maintaining the U.S. team’s perfect record in Group D. This win followed a dominant 5-0 triumph over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening game.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed confidence in his team’s performance. “A very good team. They beat Haiti, and we both have three points,” he said, clearly aware of the challenge ahead. The USMNT is scheduled to face Haiti next to finalize their group stage.

Saudi Arabia, which relies on a strong performance after their previous 1-0 win against Haiti, is making its Gold Cup debut. This year’s tournament features a total of 16 teams from North America and beyond, with matchups taking place across 14 stadiums in the United States and Canada.

USMNT players cited the absence of star forward Christian Pulisic, who opted to rest during the tournament, as a significant factor. However, the squad found strength in their teamwork. “Each game seems to improve team play,” noted a fan highlight after the victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

The upcoming match against Haiti will determine the final standings of Group D, with the U.S. needing just a draw to finish atop the group. The Gold Cup final is set for July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston.