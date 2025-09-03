Advisers Consider Adams Administration Role Amid Mayoral Race

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Advisers to President Joe Biden are reportedly discussing the possibility of offering New York City Mayor Eric Adams a role within the administration. This strategy aims to influence the upcoming mayoral race in November, according to a Wednesday report from The New York Times.

The plan comes as political dynamics shift, with discussions aimed at undermining democratic socialist candidate who currently leads in polls. The aim is to strengthen the candidacy of former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

Sources familiar with the talks indicated that discussions have also considered a position for candidate Curtis Sliwa. However, details on how the plan would unfold remain unclear.

The urgency of the conversations reflects the high stakes of the mayoral race. The status of support among key players could significantly impact the outcome of the election.

This situation is evolving, and updates will follow as new information becomes available.