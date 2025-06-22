U.S. Advises Citizens to Avoid Bocas del Toro Amid Protests

CIUDAD DE PANAMÁ, Panamá — The United States government has warned its citizens to avoid traveling to the Panamanian province of Bocas del Toro following violent protests in the area in recent days.

The protests, centered in Bocas del Toro, have escalated as demonstrators confront police and call for changes to a controversial pension reform law passed in March. The region, known for its scenic Caribbean islands, is a popular tourist destination.

According to officials, more than 100 people have been arrested, with dozens injured in clashes between police and protesters. The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert late Friday on social media, advising citizens to steer clear of Changuinola, the province’s largest city and the focal point of unrest.

If Americans are already in Bocas del Toro, the embassy recommended they shelter in place or leave the province safely if possible. U.S. citizens typically visit the islands for tourism.

The situation worsened Thursday when protesters forcibly entered Changuinola’s airport, vandalized the offices of the Chiquita banana company, and attacked the National Civil Protection Service, prompting looting and chaos, according to authorities. Vehicles belonging to both the state and private citizens were destroyed, and a fire broke out at a local baseball stadium.

On Saturday morning, a storage facility of the Social Security Fund was also vandalized in Changuinola, and a police officer was reportedly shot by protesters and is now undergoing surgery.

Bocas del Toro has become the epicenter of national protests that began in late April, driven by banana workers, construction unions, teachers, and indigenous groups demanding the repeal of the pension reform law. A prolonged strike in the banana fields has also compounded tensions in this region, which relies heavily on banana production and export.

As part of emergency measures to contain the unrest, authorities have imposed restrictions on movement and public gatherings, and access to internet and mobile phone services has been suspended in Bocas del Toro.