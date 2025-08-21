Advisory Scandal: Cash Handed to Reporter in Potato Chip Bag

NEW YORK – Winnie Greco, a former advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, attempted to give cash to a reporter from THE CITY after a campaign event in Harlem on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the opening of Adams’ new campaign office.

Greco, who has been a longtime ally of Adams and served as his liaison to the Asian community, handed City Hall reporter Katie Honan a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion chips. Inside the opened bag, Honan later discovered a red envelope stuffed with cash, including at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills.

The unusual exchange happened when Honan and Greco met outside a TD Bank after Greco texted Honan following the campaign event. Initially believing the offer was for a snack, Honan repeatedly expressed her unwillingness to accept the chips. However, Greco insisted she keep them.

After parting ways, Honan opened the bag and found the cash. She immediately called Greco to return the money, but Greco stated she had already left the area. Honan then texted Greco, trying to arrange a time to hand the money back, but received no response.

When asked about her actions, Greco later told THE CITY, “I make a mistake. I’m so sorry. It’s a culture thing. I don’t know. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I feel so bad right now.” Greco also requested that the story not be published and that she just wanted to be friends.

Steven Brill, Greco’s attorney, defended her actions, saying, “I can see how this looks strange. But I assure you that Winnie’s intent was purely innocent. In the Chinese culture, money is often given as a gesture of friendship and gratitude.”

The Adams campaign reacted swiftly, suspending Greco from her volunteer role after learning about the incident. Campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro expressed shock and emphasized that Adams had no prior knowledge of the situation.

Following the incident, Honan returned the bag of chips and money to THE CITY’s office. The newsroom then contacted the city Department of Investigation (DOI) about the matter. A spokesperson stated, “DOI received allegations from THE CITY and declines further comment.” The cash was later collected by federal prosecutors investigating Greco over past allegations of campaign finance improprieties.

Greco’s affiliation with Adams has come under scrutiny as she has been involved in various investigations, including allegations surrounding illegal donations at campaign fundraisers. She previously held a deputy position within City Hall and has been a prominent figure in the mayor’s inner circle.