Advocates Push for Better Care During Police Encounters

CHARLESTON, S.C. — On Feb. 12, 2022, residents in Lexington witnessed a tragic incident involving a 35-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis. Katelyn Reilly Hand, a Boston native now residing in Charleston, is advocating for changes in how law enforcement handles such situations.

Reilly’s brother, Brendan, suffered from mental illness and died after a series of encounters with police, who resorted to excessive force as his condition deteriorated. He faced unnecessary delays in receiving emergency medical care, which exacerbated his fear of the authorities he once looked up to.

As a result of her brother’s death, Reilly is set to testify before the Massachusetts Legislature in support of a new bill aimed at ensuring statutory rights to emergency medical care during law enforcement interactions involving medical crises. The proposed legislation mandates that officers immediately call for medical assistance when someone appears to be in crisis, an initiative that has gained traction in Connecticut since its introduction in 2019.

Data from the U.S. Department of Justice indicates that over 300 individuals have died in Massachusetts custody since the bill’s proposal. Despite this, many lawmakers remain silent about these alarming deaths. Recent tragedies include the death of a man in Brookline while he experienced a medical emergency under police custody.

“These tragedies were preventable,” Reilly said. “The time for change is now. We must ensure that individuals facing crises receive the medical attention they deserve instead of fear and force from those sworn to protect them.”

Connecticut’s law has also introduced measures for first responders to document when emergency medical care is summoned. This could pave the way for better health care delivery during police interactions, prompting Massachusetts to follow suit.

The need for legal reforms has never been more apparent, as incidents of police-involved deaths continue. Reilly emphasizes that public health and law enforcement efforts must progress together for significant change to occur.

Reilly, along with other advocates, urges lawmakers to act swiftly, emphasizing the need for essential rights in emergency medical situations involving mental health. “No more lives should be lost,” she stated, recalling her brother’s last desperate words: “Save me.”