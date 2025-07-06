AEW Celebrates 100th Episode with High-Stakes Matches on July 5

Ontario, CA – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) marked a significant milestone on Saturday, July 5, 2025, by celebrating the 100th episode of AEW Collision. The event took place at the Toyota Arena at 8 p.m. ET, featuring a variety of matches and storylines that captivated wrestling fans.

This landmark episode kicked off with TNT Champion Adam Cole drawing cheers as he thanked fans for their support over the past 100 episodes. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining his title throughout 2025. Cole’s moment was interrupted by Kyle Fletcher, who expressed his ambition to take the TNT title at the upcoming All In event. Fletcher’s claims drew the attention of Daniel Garcia, leading to a challenge to determine the number one contender for the championship.

The main event was a much-anticipated match between Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia, with the winner securing a title shot at All In. Fletcher ultimately emerged victorious, setting the stage for an intense showdown with Cole.

A thrilling three-way match featured Kevin Knight defeating Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne, showcasing high-flying moves and nail-biting drama. This victory marked a significant moment for Knight, who had been nursing injuries entering the match.

In another exciting contest, the team of Mark Briscoe, Mistico, and Hologram triumphed over the Don Callis Family, showcasing impressive teamwork and agility. Mistico achieved the final submission victory, adding to the drama of the night.

The women’s division also took center stage with an 8-woman tag team match featuring Athena, Megan Bayne, and others against Thunder Rosa‘s team. The action was fast-paced, culminating in a key victory for Athena’s team.

Max Caster issued an open challenge during the night, which was answered by the returning Scorpio Sky, who decisively defeated Caster within a minute, signaling his comeback to the wrestling circuit.

AEW Collision 100 not only celebrated the episodes past but also built anticipation for future matches and developments, including the upcoming All In event on the horizon.