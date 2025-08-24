AEW Collision Brings High Stakes to Glasgow Before Forbidden Door

GLASGOW, Scotland — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns to Glasgow for a thrilling episode of AEW Collision on August 23, 2025, featuring several high-stakes matches just days before the highly-anticipated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Headlining the night, the Young Bucks will battle Paragon’s Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. This matchup stems from a recent incident where the Bucks attacked Will Ospreay, prompting Paragon to intervene. The Bucks hope to build momentum for their upcoming Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door.

Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita, fresh off his triumph in the 2025 G1 Climax, will face off against Tomohiro Ishii, marking a rematch from their intense bout at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. Both wrestlers are poised to deliver a hard-hitting contest.

The evening will also feature the Don Callis Family in action as Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero challenge SkyFlight, who will be joined by NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi. This match is crucial for Takahashi as he prepares to face Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door.

In a separate matchup, Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale will team up against Skye Blue and Julia Hart, both members of the Triangle of Madness. The ongoing rivalry between these teams has added extra excitement to this tag-team clash.

Additionally, Max Caster will host the first international Open Challenge in Europe, inviting any challengers to come forward. His previous challenges have attracted international stars, creating anticipation for the Glasgow crowd.

Megan Bayne aims to extend her unbeaten streak against Scotland’s own Isla Dawn, who makes her AEW debut after previously competing with WWE. Despite a spirited performance, Dawn lost her first match but received a warm reception from her hometown fans.

Finally, Big Bill will also be in action, seeking a confrontation before the event at Forbidden Door, while the GOA faces off against the Grizzled Young Veterans. The stakes are high for all competitors as they prep for this pivotal stop.

This exciting night of wrestling promises to be a thrilling lead-up to the Forbidden Door event set for Sunday in London.