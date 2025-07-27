AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — AEW Collision returns live this Saturday, July 26, from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and streaming on HBO Max. The event will feature two championship matches, highly anticipated by wrestling fans.

The ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend her title against Alex Windsor. Windsor is fresh off a victory in her AEW Collision debut but had her celebration interrupted by Athena, who mocked her before turning her attention to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. The rivalry escalated after Athena and Billie Starkz ambushed Storm during a recent match.

Now, tensions between Athena and Windsor have reached a boiling point, setting the stage for a rematch of their acclaimed encounter at Global Wars Australia. Can Windsor dethrone the champion in just her second AEW Collision appearance? Fans will be eager to see if Athena can maintain her dominant reign.

In another title bout, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes will face Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship. Rhodes recently captured the title at AEW All In: Texas, and Moriarty, known for his technical skills, poses a serious threat. Their conflict stems from a prior brutal encounter between their respective factions, the Sons of Texas and Shane Taylor Promotions.

This match could prove to be a defining moment for Rhodes as he establishes himself as a fighting champion or for Moriarty if he can bring more gold to STP.

Additionally, AEW Collision will feature the second quarterfinal match of the tournament determining the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Title. Juice Robinson, subbing for the injured Colten Gunn, will team up with Austin Gunn to face Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

The show promises an exciting night of wrestling action with the debut of the new trio of Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla, who plan to make their mark in AEW’s Women’s Division.

Wrestling fans should prepare for an unforgettable night with top talent clashing and titles on the line. AEW Collision kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.