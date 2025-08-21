AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) made its debut at the OVO Arena in Glasgow on August 20, 2025, with fans eager to witness high-stakes matches before the Forbidden Door event.

In a dramatic lead-up to the AEW World Championship match this weekend, MJF secured three critical stipulations against “Hangman” Adam Page using an injured Mark Briscoe. MJF’s approach became the focal point of the evening as tensions escalated.

The show opened with Will Ospreay, who engaged the crowd with memories of Glasgow, and then challenged Jon Moxley to confront him directly. Moxley appeared with his team, the Death Riders, leading to a chaotic opening match with Ospreay and his allies, Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. The match intensified when guests intervened, leading to a fracas that involved multiple wrestlers.

After several wrestlers joined the fray, chaos erupted in the arena, highlighted by a dramatic dive from Darby Allin. With the crowd energized, Ospreay and his allies stood victorious in the ring, sending a message before the anticipated Lights Out Steel Cage match.

Later, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage addressed the crowd but faced taunts from Cage, leading to a vital reunion between the two wrestling stars. Their partnership may be shaky, but they are united in purpose against their rivals.

In the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament finals, FTR clashed with Brodido. Despite a fierce fight, the match ended in a draw when time expired, prompting Tony Khan to announce a three-way elimination match for the titles.

As tensions continued, the show reached its climax when MJF interactive with Hangman Page, threatening Mark Briscoe. In a critical moment, Page agreed to MJF’s stipulations to save Briscoe, setting the stage for an intense title match this weekend.

Finally, Athena faced off against “Timeless” Toni Storm in a tag match, showcasing the fierce competition leading up to their title clash. Athena emerged victorious, aligning her efforts with her tag partner Moné before the show concluded with chaotic energy.

Catch AEW Collision this Saturday at 8 p.m. on TNT and streaming on HBO MAX as the action continues from Glasgow. Fans can expect more thrilling moments as AEW lives up to its slogan: Where The Best Wrestle!