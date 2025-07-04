AEW Dynamite Celebrates 300th Episode with Wild Matches and Key Rivalries

ONTARIO, California — AEW Dynamite marked its 300th episode live from the Toyota Arena on July 2, 2025, featuring intense matches, dramatic moments, and important announcements ahead of AEW All In: Texas.

In the main event, Kazuchika Okada faced Kota Ibushi for the first time in AEW history. The match showcased their legendary rivalry with high-caliber moves and athlete endurance. Okada ultimately secured victory with his signature Rainmaker lariat.

Earlier in the night, Hangman Adam Page passionately discussed his upcoming AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley, vowing to do whatever it takes to win. He boldly challenged Moxley to a Texas Death Match, an escalation of their brewing feud. Moxley accepted the challenge, raising the stakes for their clash at All In.

In a significant women’s title match, Mercedes Moné defended her AEW TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Moné retained her title, but not without drama, as Shirakawa put up a strong fight with various submission attempts and moves. After the match, a chaotic brawl ensued, reiterating the rivalry as Toni Storm intervened.

The show also featured a four-way AEW ALL IN: Texas Casino Gauntlet qualifier, where MJF outsmarted his opponents to claim victory and secure a second-place entry in the gauntlet.

Amidst the action, the Young Bucks returned home, taking a nostalgic limo ride through Rancho Cucamonga, California, reflecting on their careers. They later teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita in a Heroes vs. Villains match against Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly, which they won.

The night concluded with a dramatic reunion as Kenny Omega returned to help Ibushi fend off The Don Callis Family after the main event, emphasizing the ongoing rivalries as fans eagerly await AEW All In: Texas.