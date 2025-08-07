AEW Dynamite Features High-Stakes Matches in Cleveland Tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tonight, AEW Dynamite kicks off at the Wolstein Center at 8 p.m. ET live on TBS and streaming on HBO Max. The event promises a night full of intense action, including a grudge match between MJF and Mark Briscoe.

The animosity between MJF and Briscoe has been building for weeks. Tonight, their feud escalates as they face off in a highly anticipated match. Briscoe’s anger peaked when MJF mentioned his late brother, Jay, pushing him to vow extreme violence against MJF. ‘I won’t be able to be forgiven for what I do,’ Briscoe warned.

Additionally, a TBS Title 4-Way Qualifier will take place featuring Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz. Each competitor has their own rivalries, with Skye Blue’s involvement in the Triangle of Madness complicating matters. These tensions create a combustible environment as they vie for a shot at the TBS Title at Forbidden Door.

Mercedes Moné, known as ‘8 Belts,’ returns to AEW tonight after winning championships abroad. Fans are eager to hear her plans as she approaches her upcoming match for the TBS Championship.

The AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinal will see The Young Bucks go head-to-head with Brodido. Brody King and Bandido secured their spot with a win over Gates of Agony, while the Bucks defeated the Outrunners. The victor will advance to face FTR in the finals.

In a separate match, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley will take on Speedball Bailey following Moxley’s outburst last week when Darby Allin pushed him off a fire escape.

Fans can also look forward to comments from Kyle Fletcher, who captured the TNT Title in a brutal street fight last week. Tonight’s card is stacked, ensuring an exciting evening for wrestling enthusiasts.