Sports
AEW Dynamite Features High-Stakes Matches in Cleveland Tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tonight, AEW Dynamite kicks off at the Wolstein Center at 8 p.m. ET live on TBS and streaming on HBO Max. The event promises a night full of intense action, including a grudge match between MJF and Mark Briscoe.
The animosity between MJF and Briscoe has been building for weeks. Tonight, their feud escalates as they face off in a highly anticipated match. Briscoe’s anger peaked when MJF mentioned his late brother, Jay, pushing him to vow extreme violence against MJF. ‘I won’t be able to be forgiven for what I do,’ Briscoe warned.
Additionally, a TBS Title 4-Way Qualifier will take place featuring Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz. Each competitor has their own rivalries, with Skye Blue’s involvement in the Triangle of Madness complicating matters. These tensions create a combustible environment as they vie for a shot at the TBS Title at Forbidden Door.
Mercedes Moné, known as ‘8 Belts,’ returns to AEW tonight after winning championships abroad. Fans are eager to hear her plans as she approaches her upcoming match for the TBS Championship.
The AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinal will see The Young Bucks go head-to-head with Brodido. Brody King and Bandido secured their spot with a win over Gates of Agony, while the Bucks defeated the Outrunners. The victor will advance to face FTR in the finals.
In a separate match, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley will take on Speedball Bailey following Moxley’s outburst last week when Darby Allin pushed him off a fire escape.
Fans can also look forward to comments from Kyle Fletcher, who captured the TNT Title in a brutal street fight last week. Tonight’s card is stacked, ensuring an exciting evening for wrestling enthusiasts.
Recent Posts
- New Faces Transform LSU’s Offensive Line Ahead of 2025 Season
- AEW Dynamite Features High-Stakes Matches in Cleveland Tonight
- Big Brother 27: Will Emerges as the Unexpected Star Amidst Boring Drama
- Orlando City SC to Face Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Showdown
- Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates 25 Years of Marriage with Michael Douglas
- Transgender Athletes Fight for Rights Amid Controversial Policies
- Tennis Channel Extends Coverage of Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup
- Josh Allen’s ‘Marriage Weight’ Sparks Online Jokes Amid Training Camp
- Billy Napier’s Future Solidified as Gators Aim for 2025 Season
- Milton Council Faces Backlash Over Police Chief Resignation
- Brewers Aim for Sweep Against Braves on August 6
- Clayton Beeter Makes Unforgettable MLB Debut with Nationals
- Wildfires Rage Across Colorado’s Western Slope, Thousands Evacuate
- Severe Flooding Hits Triangle Region, Leads to Multiple Road Closures
- Fritz and Shelton Set for All-American Semifinal at National Bank Open
- Eva Longoria’s Club Necaxa Series Struggles Compared to Welcome to Wrexham
- Joao Pedro Thrives in Mexican Football with Atlético de San Luis
- Flamengo, Atlético-MG Clash in Historic Copa do Brasil Match
- Zverev Advances to Semifinals After Comeback Victory in Toronto
- Ryan Seacrest’s Earnings and Net Worth: A Closer Look