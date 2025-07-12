AEW Dynamite: Fractured Rivalries Hit Peak Ahead of All In

GARLAND, Texas — AEW Dynamite returned this week with an electrifying episode at the Curtis Culwell Center, setting the stage for the upcoming All In: Texas. The night was filled with intense rivalries, highlighted by clashes between several prominent wrestlers, each vying for dominance before Saturday’s event.

The show opened dramatically with Mercedes Moné, who confidently declared herself as the CEO to the Texas crowd. She addressed her opponent, Toni Storm, urging for a civil confrontation before their title match. “Now, Toni darling, I know we’ve gotten off on the wrong foot,” Moné stated. However, Storm countered from backstage, escalating their rivalry with sharp words. When Storm confronted her face-to-face, the tension reached a boiling point, leading to a champagne toast that quickly turned sour.

Following the confrontation, tranitions were made towards a backstage segment where AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addressed Hangman Adam Page ahead of their Texas Death Match at All In. Moxley challenged Page’s mindset, recalling their previous violent encounters. “What are you thinking, Hangman? You think you can survive longer than me?” he probed, asserting his dominance. This edge made clear the personal stakes involved in their imminent battle.

In the ring, the action unfolded fiercely, with Brody King and Takeshita facing Bandido and Kyle Fletcher. Commentators captured the high-impact performance as they exchanged powerful moves, leading to Takeshita securing the pinfall victory.

Blake Christian and Ricochet‘s one-on-one encounter added to the excitement; however, the match saw interference from the Gates of Agony, ensuring Ricochet maintained control and emerged victorious with a decisive finish.

MJF and Mark Briscoe‘s confrontation served as the emotional highlight of the night, with MJF crossing personal boundaries that ignited Briscoe’s anger. MJF’s taunts regarding Briscoe’s late brother sparked a wild brawl, showcasing the deeply-rooted animosity between them.

As the episode closed, the main event featured an all-star eight-man tag team match with Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks against Page, Will Ospreay, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The match ended in chaos as Swerve Strickland took out the Young Bucks’ limousine with an excavator, and Hangman Page prepared for a vengeful confrontation with Moxley as the episode concluded.

This episode of AEW Dynamite set the stage for a high-stakes All In, leaving fans eager for the confrontations to come.