AEW Dynamite: Page and Moxley Clash Again for World Championship

CHICAGO, Illinois – AEW Dynamite returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The event features an AEW World Championship rematch between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley, with the stipulation of no one allowed at ringside.

The fierce rivalry between Page and Moxley reignites as Moxley, after losing a brutal Texas Death Match at AEW All In: Texas, seeks redemption. Page accepted the challenge but made it clear that he would dictate the match conditions, ensuring a direct one-on-one encounter.

In addition to the main event, the show includes a high-stakes women’s tag team match featuring AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm teaming with Alex Windsor against Athena and Billie Starkz. Last week, tensions escalated when Windsor saved Storm from an attack by Starkz and Athena.

The tournament for the AEW World Tag Team Championship continues, with The Outrunners facing off against The Young Bucks. The Young Bucks, looking for redemption after losing their EVP titles, are determined to advance closer to another title shot.

Mark Briscoe aims to capitalize on his recent victory over Claudio Castagnoli as he prepares to face Ricochet, who has new allies in the form of the Gates of Agony. The stakes are high as both aim to prove their dominance in the ring.

Freshly off his success in the film “Happy Gilmore 2,” MJF is also set to make a live appearance, following recent confrontations with several rivals. His intentions remain unclear, but tensions are surely brewing.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is poised to deliver action-packed drama as rivalries intensify and champions defend their titles.

The show is available live on TBS and streaming on HBO Max.