AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago with Exciting Showdown

CHICAGO, IL — AEW Dynamite returns to the Windy City this Wednesday night, airing live from the historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 8/7c on TBS and streaming on HBO Max. Following the thrilling AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, fans can expect intense rivalries and championship reactions during this highly anticipated event.

Newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will kick off the night by addressing the Chicago crowd, fresh off his dramatic victory in a Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley. Page overcame not just Moxley but also the interference of the Death Riders, with help from his allies Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and rival Swerve Strickland. What will Page have to say about his journey back to the top?

In the main event, Page will team up with Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs to face off against the Death Riders, including Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The stakes are high as both sides seek to reclaim their momentum following the tumultuous events of All In.

On the women’s side, “Timeless” Toni Storm will deliver a victory speech after successfully defending her title against Mercedes Moné at All In. Storm’s post-match comments will be closely watched as she has become one of the top stars in wrestling today. Will she remain humble, or will she celebrate her success in her signature style?

The women’s division will also feature a high-stakes $100,000 4-Way Fight, where Willow Nightingale clashes with Kris Statlander, and Thekla goes head-to-head with Queen Aminata. With rivalry tensions at an all-time high, fans should expect a chaotic showdown.

A massive 8-man tag team match is set to feature ROH World Champion Bandido, who will join forces with Brody King, Speedball Mike Bailey, and JetSpeed to take on the hard-hitting Josh Alexander and the legendary Young Bucks. This match promises to be explosive, especially after recent confrontations.

Additionally, CMLL star Máscara Dorada will face off against “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in a singles bout that will showcase emerging talent in AEW. Finally, fans can anticipate The Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland, addressing his comeback on AEW’s biggest stage.

As the night unfolds, expect emotions to run high as AEW continues to thrive in the aftermath of a groundbreaking All In: Texas.