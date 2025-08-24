Sports
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Set for Epic Showdown
London, England – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 is set to take place today, Sunday, August 24, at the O2 Arena, with the main card starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. This highly anticipated annual event unites the top talents from AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM in an evening of unforgettable matches.
This year’s lineup features several high-profile matchups, including AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against MJF. Page, securing his championship for a second time at All In: Texas, faces MJF who has been relentless in his pursuit of regaining the title after a tumultuous relationship with The Hurt Syndicate. MJF has even altered match stipulations, insisting that the title can change hands via disqualification or count-out.
Also, the AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will clash with the ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, who came into the event with a record-breaking reign of nearly 1,000 days. This match highlights not only the rivalry but also the stakes of both titles on the line.
A thrilling Lights Out Steel Cage match will take center stage, featuring stars like Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay, among others. This match aims to settle various scores from their ongoing feud. In light of recent events, the unpredictability surrounding injuries adds to the intensity of the matchup.
In the tag team realm, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, will defend their titles against both FTR and the team of Brody King and Bandido in a three-way match. An eliminator tournament determined the challengers, and with the dynamics between the teams evolving, fans can expect an electrifying contest.
Mercedes Moné will also defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match against challengers Alex Windsor, Persephone from CMLL, and STARDOM’s Bozilla, showcasing the global expansion of women’s wrestling.
As the event unfolds, fans are eager to see if “Hangman” Adam Page can fend off the cunning MJF, if Toni Storm can maintain her champion status against Athena, or if Nigel McGuinness can seize an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr.
With everything on the line, wrestling enthusiasts globally will witness one of the most exciting nights in professional wrestling history.
