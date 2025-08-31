AFC South Teams Gear Up for 2025 NFL Season Showdown

HOUSTON, Texas — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the competition in the AFC South is heating up. The Houston Texans have dominated the division for the past two seasons, but significant changes this offseason have made the race feel wide open.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the Texans again but faces a revamped offensive line after losing star left tackle Laremy Tunsil. General Manager Nick Caserio has made notable trades and signings, including veterans Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson. Two new rookie wide receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, aim to boost the passing game.

The Texans’ defense remains a force, with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. forming one of the best edge-rushing duos in the league. “If those two guys continue to excel, there’s no reason to think this can’t be a top-five defense again,” said Derrik Klassen, a contributor to The Athletic.

The Indianapolis Colts also look to make strides this season. They recently named Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback after he had a rough stint with the New York Giants. Jones is expected to revive a struggling offense that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020.

“This is a tall order, but we believe in Jones’ ability to elevate our game,” Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen said. The Colts have also made defensive changes, hiring Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator and adding key players like Charvarius Ward.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on a fresh start under head coach Liam Coen. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence needing to prove himself after injuries hampered his last two seasons, the team has acquired receiver Tim Patrick to support their young talent.

“We need to minimize mistakes and show improvement,” Coen stated. “Trevor has all the tools, and we’re excited to see him take the next step.”

The Tennessee Titans are looking to rebuild with rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm. Despite a rough last season, where they finished 3-14, the Titans hope Ward’s leadership can change their fortunes. “If we can block for him, I think we’ll see some exciting performances this year,” said coach Brian Callahan.

With each team facing different challenges and opportunities, the battle for the AFC South title is expected to be fierce and unpredictable.