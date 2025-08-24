AFC West Coaches Set for Fierce Competition in 2025 NFL Season

Las Vegas, NV – The AFC West is about to witness an unprecedented level of coaching talent as Pete Carroll joins the Raiders this offseason. With Carroll, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos, and Jim Harbaugh leading the Los Angeles Chargers, the division has a combined five Lombardi Trophies and 20 combined conference championships.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Carroll expressed enthusiasm about the competitive nature of the division. “If you’re going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams,” he said. “Going against Andy, Sean, and Jimmy, it couldn’t be any more challenging. These guys are terrific football coaches.”

The Raiders, who finished last season with a disappointing 4-13 record, are looking for improvement under Carroll’s leadership. He had a strong track record at Seattle, winning at least seven games every season from 2010 to 2023. The task ahead will not be easy, as Carroll knows the challenges presented by his fellow coaches.

“I got to get my act together. I have to play up to those guys,” Carroll added, stressing the importance of rising to the occasion against experienced opponents.

Third-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell shared observations about the team’s training camp, noting the influx of dynamic players and exciting new coaching strategies. “We’ve got a lot of new faces that I think can do multiple different things,” O’Connell said. “It’s been fun to watch.”

In addition to roster changes, the Raiders have made significant moves to bolster their offense, trading for quarterback Geno Smith and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty. However, the team’s offensive line has been left largely unaddressed, raising questions among fans regarding the strategy.

Carroll indicated there would be some competition for starting roles, particularly at center, where Jordan Meredith has been performing well. “He’s really taken that thing over and done a fine job with it,” Carroll mentioned regarding Meredith’s progress. “The moves were well chosen, and I think we’re going to benefit from them.”

As the Raiders prepare for their first regular season under Carroll, the stakes are high. With formidable rivals in the AFC West, the effectiveness of Carroll’s strategies will face its first test soon. “It’s been fun playing guard again,” said Powers-Johnson when discussing the evolving offensive line roles. “Guard is a lot of fun.”

All eyes will be on Las Vegas in 2025 as the Raiders strive to rise from the bottom of their division with Carroll at the helm.