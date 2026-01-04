AFCON 2025 Knockout Stage Begins with Exciting Round of 16 Matches

TANGIER, Morocco — The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has officially entered the knockout stage, with 16 teams vying for the continental title. The Round of 16 kicks off this weekend, featuring exciting matchups such as Senegal versus Sudan, and Egypt against Benin.

Senegal, the 2022 champions, will face Sudan on January 3. Sudan is making its first knockout stage appearance since 2012 and has reached this stage without scoring a goal, a historic first. Senegal is a strong contender, having finished first in Group D.

Meanwhile, Mali and Tunisia will clash later that same day. Both teams had underwhelming group performances, but this knockout match offers them a chance to regain form. Mali will miss Amadou Haidara due to suspension after his red card in the group stage.

The hosts, Morocco, will play Tanzania on January 4, seeking to reassure their fans after a shaky group stage. Morocco last won the AFCON title in 1976 and aims to claim their second title amid home support.

South Africa, fresh off their group stage qualification as runners-up, will meet five-time champions Cameroon. This encounter marks a significant challenge for Bafana Bafana, who hope to find their rhythm under coach Hugo Broos after a mixed group performance.

On January 5, Egypt is set to play Benin. Egypt, a seven-time AFCON champion, ended the group stage unbeaten and is determined to secure their first title since 2010. Benin made history by securing their first AFCON win after 16 attempts.

Nigeria, with a powerful lineup including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, will go against Mozambique, who are making their first AFCON knockout appearance after a 40-year wait for a tournament victory.

Algeria, also undefeated in the group stage, will take on DR Congo on January 6. Algeria holds a strong historical advantage in this matchup, remaining unbeaten in six encounters with DR Congo.

The final Round of 16 match will see defending champions Côte d’Ivoire face Burkina Faso. The Elephants, led by standout performer Amad Diallo, aim to break the “champions’ curse” that has plagued past title holders.

The Africa Cup of Nations continues to capture the excitement of fans across the continent, with matches broadcast in over 30 countries worldwide.